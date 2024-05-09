Lauren Sanchez shares emotional message about her son: ‘My heart is overflowing’

Lauren Sanchez is celebrating an achievement in her family. The media personality and former journalist is sharing an emotional moment with her fans and followers, revealing that her son Nikko Gonzalez graduated college. “Really emotional day for me. My firstborn graduated from college today!” she shared on social media.

“My heart is overflowing with pride for this incredible young man. It seems like yesterday your dad and I were carrying you in our arms. I just want you to know how immensely proud I am of you for achieving this milestone,” Lauren shared on Instagram.

She also shared a series of photos, showing sweet moments from Nikko’s childhood and her motherhood journey. “This is just the beginning, Nikko, and I hope you continue chasing your dreams with relentless originality. I love you so much,” she concluded.

Lauren is known for having a good relationship with her son and she is constantly celebrating her achievements. Most recently, Nikko made his runway debut in Milan, and his mom showed her excitement on social media. “Just a proud mama,” she wrote.

“It was such a gift to watch my son [Nikko] walking the runway for Dolce & Gabbana in Milan,” she added. “Congrats, my love.” A close source to the family previously talked to People about their relationship, after Lauren went public with her relationship with Jeff Bezos.

“They’ve been together four years now, so their families are really blended at this point,” the insider said, explaining that “their families are very close.” Jeff, Lauren, and Nikko, have been photographed before having dinner and going on trips, with the source revealing that the two families are “really blended.”