Lauren Sánchez shines with a second dress for Met Gala after party

Lauren Sanchez made her Met Gala debut yesterday. She walked the red carpet alone, wearing a stunning Oscar de la Renta dress. To elevate the evening’s fashion even more, Sanchez wore a second dress for the gala’s after party, choosing a look that was more fluid yet equally stunning.

Sanchez made sure to cause a splash on her first Met Gala, with her first dress wowing onlookers with the details in its skirt.

Lauren Sanchez’s red carpet look at the Met Gala

The dress was made with over 600 hundreds of work. Fernando Garcia, the creative director of Oscar de la Renta, revealed that he was inspired by the gala’s theme “The Garden of Time,” resulting in a dress that was made up of a strapless corset that looked great on Sanchez.

The most majestic part of the gown was located on the bottom half, which was made up of a black skirt and around two thousand reflective mosaics that formed large and stunning roses. Sanchez described the work as a tribute to the resilience and the elegance of metamorphosis.

Her second look of the night

Sanchez shared a look of her after party dress on social media, showing her holding on to Jeff Bezos’ hand as the two left the building. The dress is stunning although appears much more comfortable and suitable for a party.

Also designed by Oscar de la Renta, the dress is white, with colorful and fun fabrics that appear to jump out of it. The end result is a gown with a lot of movement, perfect for dancing around and for making a fashion statement. Sanchez complimented the dress with orange earrings that dangled and evoked the dress’ movement. She also wore sandals and a shiny silver bag.