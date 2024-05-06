Lauren Sánchez reassures that the little black dress will always be a good option

Jeff Bezos, the visionary behind Amazon, and his fiancée, helicopter pilot Lauren Sánchez, turned heads as they made a fashionable entrance at a pre-Met Gala event in New York City. Stepping out for a Monse bash at La Mercerie on Sunday night, the couple showcased their styles while hinting at what might be in store for the highly anticipated Met Gala.

While Bezos, 60, opted for a more laid-back ensemble, donning a dark zip-up blazer over a classic white T-shirt, Sánchez, 54, exuded confidence in a striking corseted lace mini dress. Her choice of attire not only accentuated her curves but also demonstrated her flair for daring fashion.

©GettyImages



Sánchez kept her beauty look elegantly understated, allowing the attention to remain on her ensemble. With gentle side-parted waves framing her face, she opted for a nude lip and subtly smoky eye, perfectly complementing her outfit’s edgy yet sophisticated vibe.

They took photos alongside Oscar de la Renta’s creative directors, Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim. The snap sparked rumors about their attire for the upcoming Met Gala.

Lauren will grace the Met Gala red carpet for the first time.

With whispers of Anna Wintour’s guiding hand in her fashion choices, the renowned journalist and philanthropist is poised to captivate the world’s attention. News broke on Page Six, igniting excitement among fashion enthusiasts and admirers of Sánchez.

As the editor-in-chief of Vogue and a fashion industry titan, Anna Wintour’s involvement in Lauren Sánchez’s wardrobe selection is another proof of her influence. Reports suggest that Wintour herself is meticulously curating Sánchez’s ensemble, lending her expertise and discerning eye to ensure a show-stopping appearance. Insiders reveal that Sánchez deliberated between custom creations by top-notch designers such as Oscar de la Renta.

2024 Met Gala

Set to take place on Monday, May 6, 2024, at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, this year’s gala will serve as the grand unveiling of the Costume Institute’s latest exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”