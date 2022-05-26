Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
The 75th Cannes International Film Festival is coming to an end this Saturday. Celebrities have been in France all week, and Wednesday saw the screening of “Elvis” starring Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, and Olivia DeJonge. The red carpet was full of some of our favorite names like Shakira, Ricky Martin, and Georgina Rodriguez. Take a look at some of the photos below.
