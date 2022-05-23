Charlotte Casiraghi and husband have glam date night in Cannes

Charlotte Casiraghi oozed elegance at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday. Prince Albert of Monaco’s niece and her husband, film producer Dimitri Rassam, attended a screening of Arnaud Desplechin’s Brother and Sister (Frère et Sœur) during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals.

The couple made a glamorous pair as they walked the red carpet on May 20. Charlotte, 35, stunned in a midnight blue dress from the Chanel Fall-Winter 2019/20 Haute Couture collection. Grace Kelly’s granddaughter, who is an ambassador and spokesperson for the French fashion house, had her hair styled up in a sleek bun for the outing.

Princess Caroline’s eldest daughter and son-in-law made an appearance at the film festival last year, attending a Chanel dinner together. The pair’s recent outing comes ahead of their third wedding anniversary (June 1). Charlotte and Dimitri tied the knot back in 2019. The couple welcomed their first child together, son Balthazar, in 2018. Charlotte is also a mother to son Raphaël Elmaleh, from her previous relationship with Gad Elmaleh.