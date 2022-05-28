TIKTOK!

Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Kylie Jenner, Nick Jonas, Tom Brady, and more

Which is your favorite?

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

It’s the weekend! If you’re looking for some funny content, look no further because we have a round-up of the best celebrity TikToks. From the Kardashians, Bella Thorne, Nick Jonas, and more check out the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.


1. Kylie Jenner

Kylie, Kendall, and Kris Jenner get caught with a hilarious filter while on a private plane. The video has over 26 million views.


 

2. Tom Brady

Tom Brady proves he could have a career in golf after he retires with this impressive hole in 1.


@tombrady

This is why you film every shot on the course… | @Ari Fararooy + @Shadow Lion

♬ original sound - Tom Brady

3. Lele Pons

Lele Pons shares the struggle of going to a party after fighting with bae :(


@lelepons

When you go to a party after fighting with Bae 😭😭 @Jason Derulo @hannahstocking @Adam W @Luara @Jena @YZ @enolabedard

♬ Slidin' - Jason Derulo

 

4. Rauw Alejandro

 Rauw Alejandro duet’s Bad Bunny’s hilarious dance video.


@rauwalejandro

#duet with @badbunny enveLdad enveLdad no tuve q apretar estaba bien facil 😂😂😂 quien se anima ?????

♬ Party - Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro

 

5. Lance Bass

Lance Bass reveals he’s secretly a Backstreet Boys fan



6. Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas channels his inner Tindler Swindler.



7. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez debuts new bangs with a funny voiceover.



 

8. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and North West make this chaotic video.



9. Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne finds a really cute filter.



 

 

10. Shakira

 

Shakira goes to the Cannes Film Festival for the first time.



 

