Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Kylie Jenner, Nick Jonas, Tom Brady, and more

It’s the weekend! If you’re looking for some funny content, look no further because we have a round-up of the best celebrity TikToks. From the Kardashians, Bella Thorne, Nick Jonas, and more check out the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.
1. Kylie Jenner
Kylie, Kendall, and Kris Jenner get caught with a hilarious filter while on a private plane. The video has over 26 million views.
2. Tom Brady
Tom Brady proves he could have a career in golf after he retires with this impressive hole in 1.
3. Lele Pons
Lele Pons shares the struggle of going to a party after fighting with bae :(
4. Rauw Alejandro
Rauw Alejandro duet’s Bad Bunny’s hilarious dance video.
5. Lance Bass
Lance Bass reveals he’s secretly a Backstreet Boys fan
6. Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas channels his inner Tindler Swindler.
7. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez debuts new bangs with a funny voiceover.
8. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and North West make this chaotic video.
9. Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne finds a really cute filter.
10. Shakira
Shakira goes to the Cannes Film Festival for the first time.
