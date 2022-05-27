What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - May 27

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.
Stranger Things (Netflix)
After a three-year break, Netflix’s biggest series is back. “Stranger Things 4” returns, uniting a wide cast of characters who, for the first time in the series’ history, are spread out across the map. Early critics call the new season wildly ambitious, featuring great character arcs for fan favorites and a very creepy new villain.
Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)
“Obi-Wan Kenobi” premieres its first two episodes today. The series is an exciting expansion of the “Star Wars” universe, particularly for fans who gre up with the “Star Wars” prequels, bringing back series veterans Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen.
Masterchef (Hulu)
The new season of “Masterchef” premiered on Fox and is available on a weekly basis on Hulu. This new season brings back Masterchef all-stars, with series judges Gordon Ramsey, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich.
Look At Me: XXXTentacion (Hulu)
“Look At Me: XXXTentacion” celebrates the musical talent at the center of the film while also taking a deeper look at his disturbed life. XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was one of the world’s most-streamed artists before his death in 2018.
Bob’s Burgers (Hulu)
The “Bob’s Burgers” movie is coming out soon, providing people with the perfect opportunity to jump aboard this beloved series. The show follows the Belchers, parents Bob and Linda, and their three kids, Tina, Gene and Louise, and their struggling restaurant, located in an unnamed city.
Take This Waltz (Hulu)
Directed by Sarah Polley and starring Michelle Williams and Seth Rogen, “Take This Waltz” is a romantic drama for adults, following a married woman and the temptation of meeting a new and exciting person.
Field of Dreams (Prime Video)
Lastly, “Field of Dreams” is available on Prime Video. Following the passing of Ray Liotta, one of the most emblematic faces in cinema, the film stars Kevin Costner as Ray, a farmer who builds a basketball field in his cornfield, where every night the ghosts of great baseball players come to play.