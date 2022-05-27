What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - May 27

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Stranger Things (Netflix)

After a three-year break, Netflix’s biggest series is back. “Stranger Things 4” returns, uniting a wide cast of characters who, for the first time in the series’ history, are spread out across the map. Early critics call the new season wildly ambitious, featuring great character arcs for fan favorites and a very creepy new villain.

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” premieres its first two episodes today. The series is an exciting expansion of the “Star Wars” universe, particularly for fans who gre up with the “Star Wars” prequels, bringing back series veterans Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen.

Masterchef (Hulu)

The new season of “Masterchef” premiered on Fox and is available on a weekly basis on Hulu. This new season brings back Masterchef all-stars, with series judges Gordon Ramsey, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Bastianich.

Look At Me: XXXTentacion (Hulu)