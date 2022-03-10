Hayden Christensen says Darth Vader is ‘powerful’ in new Star Wars series

Star Wars fans have been waiting for years to see more of Obi Wan Kenobi. Finally, it’s happening, with Disney+ releasing a series centered on the beloved character, featuring cast members from the prequel films.

One of the most exciting appearances is Hayden Christensen, the actor who played Anakin Skywalker for the films “Attack of the Clones” and “Revenge of the Sith.” While he couldn’t say much about his role in the show, he teased that the series finds Vader in a “very powerful” place.

©GettyImages



Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor started their careers with the Star Wars franchise.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Christensen spoke about his journey as Anakin Skywalker and how it took him 17 years to reprise the role of Vader again. When discussing the possibility of appearing out of the mask, he said, “I wish I could tell you. I’m sworn to secrecy.”

The series is set between the films “Revenge of the Sith” and “A New Hope,” a time where Kenobi was alive and the Jedis were being hunted by the Sith. “We’re going to see a very powerful Vader,” said Christensen.

Vader is one of Star Wars most iconic figures, and while the series isn’t centered on him, his presence is very important according to series writer Joby Harold. “His shadow is cast across so much of what we do,” he said. “And the degree of his proximity to that shadow is something that we’ll discover. But he is very much a part of the show emotionally for Obi-Wan, and possibly beyond that as well.”

The reunion of Ewan McGregor and Christensen is something that a lot of fans have been waiting for, and something that also affected the two as performers. “The thing that was most exciting was being on the set and watching [McGregor and Christensen] get excited. They hadn’t seen one another in a long time. I was surprised at just how incredibly emotional it was for each of them to find themselves back in these roles, and just realizing how important ‘Star Wars’ was to each of them. It was the beginning of their careers,” said LucasFilm president Kathleen Kennedy to Empire Magazine.

The trailer is brief, but it shows key moments of the show, including Kenobi watching over a young Luke Skywalker, Joel Edgerton reprising his role from the prequel trilogy, and several villains, including the Grand Inquisitor, played by Rupert Friend, and one of his team members, played by “The Queen’s Gambit” Moses Ingram. “Obi Wan Kenobi” is a limited series and premieres this May 25th.