Pet of the week: Meet Lou, the dog with the longest ears

Just like some of our previous pets of the week, this adorable coonhound is famous for breaking an impressive record, positiniong himself as the dog with the longest ears according to the 2022 Guinness World Records.

Paige Olsen, a veterinary technician and Lou’s owner, described her 13.38 inches ears as “extravagantly long” and admitted that she was fascinated by her the first time she met the sweet pooch, right before adopting her.

©Guinness World Records





“Their long ears drag on the ground and stir up scents when they are tracking out in the field. It makes them great at following long, very old or ‘cold’ tracks that other breeds of dog may not pick up on,” Olsen revealed, adding that she carefully cleans them once a month.

She also confessed that Lou is a celebrity and everyone wants to meet her, “Of course everyone wants to touch the ears, they’re very easy to fall in love with with just one sighting.”

This is not the first title that Lou holds, as she also has other achievements from the American Kennel Club and Rally Obedience, and Olsen is extremely proud of her, declaring that her fans “cannot wait to get her paw-digraph.”

©Guinness World Records





Olsen explained to Guinness that while “All black and tan coonhounds have beautiful long ears, some are just longer than others,” and this happened to be the case with Lou, confessing that she found herself measuring her ears while spending time with her during the COVID-19 pandemic.

