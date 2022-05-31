Ricky Martin shares what valuable lesson has enriched and shaped his role as a dad.

Ricky Martin has sold millions of records, held sold-out concerts, and has been named one of the most important Latino superstars of this era, but his most important role to date is being a dad.

The Puerto Rican singer and actor have partnered with KUMIKO Skincare, Catalina Aguirre’s skincare line specially formulated to combine mesotherapy, matcha, and cutting-edge European technology into unique multi-action and anti-aging products. For the brand’s most recent campaign, Ricky opened up about how being a dad is his favorite accomplishment and how his father’s lessons enriched his life.

“I’ve always seen my dad as an elegant man with impeccable style, maintaining his perfectly coiffed hair and beard...his cologne was his scent, and we knew when he was close by,” he says. “I also remember with nostalgia when my grandfather used a shaving cream brush, I watched him in such a meditative ritual, and I think I owe him that discipline of taking care of my skin.”

“When I left home at 12 years old, I was a teenager, and there were times when I did not look after my skin until I matured and took that with me. I have applied this for years, in front of the cameras and on stage...personal care and wellbeing are essential for me, and it’s part of my daily routine,“ the artist reveals.

When discussing misconceptions about men caring about themselves, Martin also shared his experience. “For a long time, people said men did not have to care much about their appearance or well-being...But, in my case, since I was a kid, I remember my grandfathers cared about those things as well as my dad,” he recalls. “Their skin rituals were a daily routine for them and they always finished with cologne. So, I learned that taking care of yourself physically and mentally is equally vital to navigate everything that happens in life,” he explains.