Ricky Martin secures lead role in Apple TV+ upcoming comedy ‘Mrs. American Pie’

Ricky Martin will be back on our tv screens with the upcoming Apple TV+ period comedy series Mrs. American Pie. As revealed by Deadline, the Puerto Rican global superstar will star as Robert alongside Kristen Wiig, Alison Janney, and Laura Dern.

Ricky’s lead role comes after portraying Antonio D’Amico in Ryan Murphy’s FX drama The Assassination of Gianni Versace. After that, Martin focused on his music and family and now returns to acting for the 10-part series based on Juliet McDaniel’s novel.

©Daniela Vesco





According to the publication, Kristen Wiig will star as Maxine Simmons, “a woman attempting to secure her seat at America’s most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society.”

The Grammy and Latin Grammy winner is among the stars representing Latinos and Hispanics in Cannes. The 50-year-old singer and songwriter will also perform at the American Foundation for Aids Research gala alongside Christina Aguilera.

The organization also revealed the list of personalities holding chairs for the gala, including Baz Luhrmann, Carine Roitfeld, Caroline Scheufele, Cynthia Erivo, Ever Gabo Anderson, Kate Hudson, LaKeith Stanfield, Laura Linney, Lauren Remington Platt, Milla Jovovich, Sam Bankman-Fried, Vanessa Hudgens, Michelle Williams, Mohammed Al-Turki, amfAR Board Co-Chairs T. Ryan Greenawalt, Kevin McClatchy, and amfAR Trustee Vin Roberti.

The Cannes Film Festival is taking place from May 17 to May 28. The amfAR gala will be hosted at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26.