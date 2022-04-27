Christina Aguilera, Ricky Martin, and Charli XCX will perform at the 2022 amfAR benefit

Christina Aguilera, Ricky Martin, and Charli XCX will take over the 2022 amfAR, Foundation for AIDS Research benefit gala at the Cannes Film Festival. The 28th annual event, which will honor Robert De Niro, will present a fashion show curated by Carine Roitfeld, the former editor-in-chief of Vogue France.

Roitfeld’s theme will be “Let’s Get Married.” As reported by Variety, the also fashion designers included well known and legendary brands such as Oscar de la Renta, Loewe, Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton Men, Givenchy, Gucci, Chanel, Saint Laurent, De Fursac, Balenciaga, Fendi, Tom Ford, Jacquemus, Valentino, Giambattista Valli, Armani, Alaia, Burberry, Versace, Alled Martinez, Monot, Nensi Dojaka and Dior, among others.

©GettyImages



Jeremy Scott and Anitta attend amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021 on November 04, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.

After the event, those who want to support the amfAR’s research can buy the looks and other art pieces and luxury goods during the live auction event, hosted by Swiss art dealer Simon de Pury.

The organization also revealed the list of personalities holding chairs for the gala, including Baz Luhrmann, Carine Roitfeld, Caroline Scheufele, Cynthia Erivo, Ever Gabo Anderson, Kate Hudson, LaKeith Stanfield, Laura Linney, Lauren Remington Platt, Milla Jovovich, Sam Bankman-Fried, Vanessa Hudgens, Michelle Williams, Mohammed Al-Turki, amfAR Board Co-Chairs T. Ryan Greenawalt, Kevin McClatchy, and amfAR Trustee Vin Roberti.

The Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 17 to May 28. The amfAR gala will be hosted at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26.