Christina Aguilera and Paris Hilton are BFF goals in a recent outing

Leave it to Christina Aguilera and Paris Hilton to have a good time while stepping out for dinner. After attending The Daily Front Row Fashion Awards, the singer and media personality continued the celebration.

Aguilera took to social media to share a carousel of snaps and videos giving a glimpse of her fantastic evening. “Always a good time ✨👸🏼👸🏼✨,” she captioned the post with Paris commenting, “So much fun with you!👯‍♀️ Love you sis 🥰.”

©Christina Aguilera





The celebrity friends matched, wearing black ensembles, sunglasses, and ponytails.

Hours before, they honored their fashion stylists, designers, and hair and makeup artists, and Hilton received the Fashion Entrepreneur award. During the special occasion, Aguilera took the stage to present her Mexican MUA Etienne Ortega with the Makeup Artist of the Year award.

“As a make-up artist, you have made me and many others feel beautiful on the outside, but your true gift is making those around you feel beautiful on the inside,” the singer said during the ceremony. “While your talent and passion for beauty has been celebrated around the world, it’s your friendship, kindness, inner-strength, and loyalty that are the reasons I am here to honor you tonight – along with how you beat the sh*t outta my face!”