Christina Aguilera celebrates her Mexican makeup artist, Etienne Ortega,during the Daily Front Row Awards

Every celebrity has their glam squad, a team of experts trained to elevate their looks with clothes, hair, and makeup. For the past six years, the Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards has recognized fashion stylists, designers, and hair and makeup artists’ abilities to keep their clients looking fabulous for any event.

On Sunday, April 10, celebrities including Tiffany Haddish, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Paris Hilton, and Christina Aguilera gathered to honor and celebrate their hardworking team.

©GettyImages GALLERY



Kathy Hilton, Paris Hilton, Etienne Ortega and Christina Aguilera attend the Daily Front Row’s Sixth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 10, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

During the special occasion, Aguilera took the stage to present her Mexican MUA Etienne Ortega with the Makeup Artist of the Year award. “Thank you @dailyfrontrow for the first-ever Makeup Artist of the Year award. It’s an honor 🤍 🇲🇽 Congrats to all the honorees!” Ortega said on Instagram. “Thank you to my Muse @xtina for presenting it to me with your beautiful words, I love you!”

©GettyImages GALLERY



Etienne Ortega, recipient of the Makeup Artist of the Year, and Christina Aguilera attend the Daily Front Row’s Sixth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 10, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

“Congratulations to my amazing friend and fighter, @etienneortega 🖤,” wrote Aguilera alongside a video recap of the night.