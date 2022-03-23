Valentino Beauty launches a new collection of nude lipsticks in satin and soft matte finishes

Valentino Beauty has done it again! The beauty brand surprised fans by launching their new collection of lipsticks called, Nude Intensa. These five new nude shades come in satin and soft matte finishes with a unique formula that delivers striking color to your lips in one easy stroke.

Nude Intensa is inspired by the colors of Rome and is crafted with color-boosting pearls and the one-of-a-kind technology that enhances the luminosity and radiance of each shade by refracting back maximum light.

©Agencies GALLERY



Like previous collections, these lipsticks also come in refillable packaging designed with intention. The unique V-shaped bullet is specifically designed for precision of application and is fully refillable. This is a nod to Valentino’s commitment to the future and the celebration of individuality.

The drop is currently available on Sephora.com in the following shades: