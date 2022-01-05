Cher and Saweetie accepted M·A·C Cosmetics latest challenge and put their makeup to the test

Believe it or not, makeup brands are constantly challenged to meet and exceed consumers’ expectations. Besides inspiring us to create striking looks and help us enhance our beauty, makeup needs to outperform, outshine and outlast the competition while providing the best experience to its users.

To guarantee makeup fanatics that they are one of the best products in the market, M·A·C Cosmetics launched on January 4, Challenge Accepted, a campaign that invites you to put M·A·C products to the test and shine a light on their performance.

©MAC Cosmetics





To lead the fantastic initiative, the brand invited Cher and Saweetie to prove why the brand is their go-to. “I’ve been saying Challenge Accepted for a Millenium,” said Cher. “I was always Cher, but I didn’t have the luxury of makeup, hair, and costumes at four. I also ran around naked, singing into mom’s hairbrush. I was always stubborn. Later that stubbornness turned into my mantra. I Don’t believe the word ’NO.’ No matter what happened, I never gave up. I couldn’t let it matter what people thought. I took risks because —what else do you do? I was like a bumper car: when I hit a wall, I just backed up and turned around.”

According to Saweetie, the makeup brand is close to her heart. “I’ve always been about my hustle making goals and executing them,” says Saweetie. “Being an icon to me is thinking outside the box and stepping outside of your comfort zone, so this campaign about being up for a challenge is right up my alley. I was so honored to partner with a legend like Cher and a brand I’ve always loved like M·A·C; it was the perfect fit.” She continues, “M·A·C Lipglass has always been my favorite go-to lipgloss — I’ve been using it for as long as I can remember. Cher’s regal energy is so contagious, so being alongside her in Challenge Accepted has been an unforgettable experience.”

©MAC Cosmetics





With the challenge, M·A·C dares to question the status quo, defy social norms and push the boundaries of everything from shade ranges to formulas, finishes, and effects since they were founded in 1984.

Always creating high-performance products that serve the makeup artist community and all ages, all races, all genders, this challenge is another invitation to continue expressing yourself while embracings your authenticity and individuality.

From color-true payoff to transfer- and sweat resistance, to waterproof wear and longevity, M·A·C wants to prove that the craft and quality put into every product delivers every day, for everybody and every lifestyle.

“Only M·A·C could bring Cher and Saweetie together,” says Drew Elliott, SVP, Global Creative Director, M·A·C Cosmetics. “When we were thinking about how to demonstrate our high performance, it was obvious that we needed an Icon and a Legend. M·A·C products are built for stars on stage or off, every day and all day. We could not be happier to have Cher and Saweetie put our formulas to the ultimate test; let’s see if you have what it takes.”