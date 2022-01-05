Cher and Saweetie accepted M·A·C Cosmetics latest challenge and put their makeup to the test

Believe it or not, makeup brands are constantly challenged to meet and exceed consumers’ expectations. Besides inspiring us to create striking looks and help us enhance our beauty, makeup needs to outperform, outshine and outlast the competition while providing the best experience to its users.
To guarantee makeup fanatics that they are one of the best products in the market, M·A·C Cosmetics launched on January 4, Challenge Accepted, a campaign that invites you to put M·A·C products to the test and shine a light on their performance.
To lead the fantastic initiative, the brand invited Cher and Saweetie to prove why the brand is their go-to. “I’ve been saying Challenge Accepted for a Millenium,” said Cher. “I was always Cher, but I didn’t have the luxury of makeup, hair, and costumes at four. I also ran around naked, singing into mom’s hairbrush. I was always stubborn. Later that stubbornness turned into my mantra. I Don’t believe the word ’NO.’ No matter what happened, I never gave up. I couldn’t let it matter what people thought. I took risks because —what else do you do? I was like a bumper car: when I hit a wall, I just backed up and turned around.”
According to Saweetie, the makeup brand is close to her heart. “I’ve always been about my hustle making goals and executing them,” says Saweetie. “Being an icon to me is thinking outside the box and stepping outside of your comfort zone, so this campaign about being up for a challenge is right up my alley. I was so honored to partner with a legend like Cher and a brand I’ve always loved like M·A·C; it was the perfect fit.” She continues, “M·A·C Lipglass has always been my favorite go-to lipgloss — I’ve been using it for as long as I can remember. Cher’s regal energy is so contagious, so being alongside her in Challenge Accepted has been an unforgettable experience.”
With the challenge, M·A·C dares to question the status quo, defy social norms and push the boundaries of everything from shade ranges to formulas, finishes, and effects since they were founded in 1984.
Always creating high-performance products that serve the makeup artist community and all ages, all races, all genders, this challenge is another invitation to continue expressing yourself while embracings your authenticity and individuality.
From color-true payoff to transfer- and sweat resistance, to waterproof wear and longevity, M·A·C wants to prove that the craft and quality put into every product delivers every day, for everybody and every lifestyle.
“Only M·A·C could bring Cher and Saweetie together,” says Drew Elliott, SVP, Global Creative Director, M·A·C Cosmetics. “When we were thinking about how to demonstrate our high performance, it was obvious that we needed an Icon and a Legend. M·A·C products are built for stars on stage or off, every day and all day. We could not be happier to have Cher and Saweetie put our formulas to the ultimate test; let’s see if you have what it takes.”
Because we have been flirting with each other for about 25 years but had never gotten married until now, I was happy to do something about M∙A∙C and not just a product. I was so excited to work with Saweetie because we were a perfect combo of an Incredibly Beautiful, Talented Young artist and an OG Chick.
All of it! All of it was a challenge, and I accepted all of it. I failed a lot, and I succeeded a lot. But life is a challenge!
One I cannot do without is a grouping of M∙A∙C eye shadows that I have. I love the colors, but I also love the textures. I have tried so many brands, but there is a quality of texture that I especially love in the M∙A∙C eyeshadows. I ended up making my customized palette by ripping the guts out of one palette and shoving the seven eyeshadows into another.
I remember the first time I saw the letters M∙A∙C; I walked into the middle of the store and thought, this is just like a candy store for make-up, and I was there forever. I picked up every lipstick, eye shadow, blush, and powder; I wanted everything!
Life is about taking risks (not the crazy ones) but the ones that make you grow as a person… like not believing the word “No.” Make-up is an art form, and in art, there should be no absolutes. Sometimes you must take the risk of looking ridiculous and wait for people to catch up. Art isn’t about agreement; it’s about individuality — a vision. When I was young and expressing myself, I got laughed at for the same things I am given medals for today.
For most of my life, I have done my makeup. The first time I let a stranger do my makeup was in a M∙A∙C store when I was doing my Las Vegas residency. I went in with my brother-in-law because I needed something. I had never asked any stranger to do my makeup, ever, and I asked the artist standing there if she could do my makeup. At first, she said no because she didn’t think she was senior enough, but I told her I wanted her to do it anyways. We went into the room, and she did it. Then I told her, “I am kind of tired of doing my makeup. Do you want to come and work with me on the road?” She had to pick herself up off the floor and said yes. And she’s still doing it.
I knew I liked her from hello. She has an amazing vibe. She’s intelligent, funny as hell, and a natural actress. We never stopped talking on the set. I love and respect her as a woman and know she can accomplish anything she sets her mind to. She’s Adorable, Beautiful and she’s Saw’weet to me. We parted as friends.
I feel like M∙A∙C is a staple for every iconic woman’s career – there was Nicki, there was Rihanna, there was Gaga – so the fact that I’m continuing this narrative of being a powerful woman who loves to inspire and loves to make other women feel beautiful is an honor.
I remember my mom said she was going to give me $100 if I got A’s in all of my AP classes. I was playing sports and taking 3 AP classes at the time, and I ended up doing it. It was a challenge, and I accepted it!
Definitely M∙A∙C’s Clear Lipglass. I have a tube in almost every purse. If I have that and some lashes and some boots, I’m set.
I don’t think it’s a good memory for my mom, but a fun memory. Growing up, my mom was a freelance makeup artist and a big M∙A∙C fan. She worked a lot, and during one of her naps in between working, I went into her lipsticks, and I drew all over my body. When she woke up, she was upset – I had it on my face, on my eyebrows, on my arms, on my legs. I didn’t break anything, but it was all of her M∙A∙C lipsticks!
I love an ombre trend – starting with a light brown pencil like M∙A∙C’s Lip Pencil in Cork, then using M∙A∙C’s Matte Lipstick in Velvet Teddy in the middle and finishing off with Dazzleglass in Sugarrimmed on top. It’s so pretty.
I want people to take away confidence. To see two powerful, confident women who continue to challenge the status quo to be better versions of themselves and feel empowered to do the same.
She’s like a fairy - she just glows! She doesn’t even walk; she floats around the room. It was so fun to just be in her presence because she’s so loving, caring, and full of wisdom. I just love being around her, and if I could do it again, I would.