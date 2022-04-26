Meet MARi: The powerful singer that represented Latinos at the ‘American Song Contest’

The Live Semi-Finals for the “American Song Contest” continue on Monday, May 2 at 8:00 pm ET/PT, with the final 11 artists returning to the stage with an elevated performance of their original song.

From the producers of “Eurovision Song Contest” and “The Voice,” the all-live music competition series, hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson, will feature live new music performances – representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories, and the nation’s capital – competing to win the country’s vote for the best hit song.

The 56 artists span a wide range of performers, from undiscovered talent, up-and-coming new artists, and rising stars to established and legendary icons. An incredible solo artist, duo, group, or band will represent each location and perform a new original song, celebrating the depth and variety of different styles and genres across America.

The live competition consists of three rounds as the artists compete in a series of Qualifying Rounds, followed by the Semi-Finals and the ultimate Grand Final on May 9, where one state or territory will emerge victoriously.

Although only one contestant will have the chance to earn America’s vote and secure the Grand Final, previous competitors include a Latina with a powerful voice.

MARi Burelle was born in New York to a Cuban father and a Puerto Rican mother. Her first time singing in public was at school at nine, where she also got her first standing ovation. After that, Burelle knew that performing was everything she wanted to do in life; therefore, she continued singing and creating music.

©GettyImages



MARi attends NBC’s “American Song Contest” Semi-Finals at Universal Studios Hollywood on April 25, 2022 in Universal City, California.

“It was very curious; I remember that when I opened my mouth at school, everyone was silent ... but in the end, I had a lot of applause,” Burelle recalled in an interview with Notistarz.

Burelle said she is proud of her roots and always wants to represent Latinos appropriately. “I’m a gringa, but I like my Latin culture and my roots,” she assures.

MARi is also known as “Wig Queen,” a title she earned after wearing extravagant hairpieces during her performances. While competing on the show, she created a different tune titled “Fly.”