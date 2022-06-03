The copper hair trend exploded after Kendall Jenner’s Prada autumn/winter 2022 show appearance and generated 123 million views on TikTok. Copper hair can be the perfect option for summer, with its shades echoing the hues of orange sunsets and the fleeting moments of golden hour. One of the best things about this color is that it can be tailored and made to work for any skin tone and undertone.

In terms of maintenance, you want to focus on enhancing color with tinted pro and protecting it from heat and environmental factors. Your minimal toolkit would have to include: color-protecting shampoo, tinted hair gloss/glaze, heat, and UV protectant.

Another vital step to maintaining your color’s vibrancy is to ensure that it is sufficiently hydrated, especially if your natural color underwent some pre-lightening to achieve the copper of your dreams.