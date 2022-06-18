Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Eva Longoria, Lady Gaga, Kylie Jenner, and more

It’s Friday! Summer is almost here, and to get your weekend started we have a round-up of the best celebrity TikToks. From Mike Tyson in a bee costume to Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s quesitonable lip singing, enjoy the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.
1. Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria shows us her funny side.
@evalongoria
Balance Baby! 🤣♬ original sound - Tia
2. Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga plays with makeup.
@ladygaga
I WERK for the people♬ original sound - ladygaga
3. Bad bunny
Bad bunny falls on tops of fans for a video that has over 34 million views.
@badbunny
si tu me lo pides yo me porto bonito 😇♬ original sound - Bad Bunny
4. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez jokes about her dating preferences.
5. Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson feels beautiful.
@miketyson
It’s none of your beeznus @Jimmy Kimmel Live♬ original sound - Mike Tyson -
6. Kylie Jenner
Kylie and Kendall Jenner do their best to sing The Weeknd.
7. The Rock
Dwayne Johnson gets serenaded by his daughter.
@therock
Many of you know my pain (and joy)🤣🕷❤️ We act annoyed, but secretly, us daddy’s never want this kinda stuff to end 😉 I’ll sleep next year 💀😂#BringItOn♬ original sound - The Rock
8. Shakira
Shakira dances Salsa with Nick Jonas
@shakira
Who else wants to see @nickjonas moves? 🕺🏻 #DancingWithMyself♬ Chantaje (Versión Salsa) - Shakira,Maluma
9. Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson shows off her bikini body.
@rebelwilson
Sun’s out…♬ About Damn Time - Lizzo
10. Tom Brady
Tom Brady does what commenters joked is an impersonation of Peyton Manning
@tombrady
The @shadowlioncreative guys told me if I put this camera on my head the footage would look “sick”. Now I see why they were laughing the whole session. The trust is broken 😂♬ Oh Boy - Cam'Ron