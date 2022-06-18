Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Eva Longoria, Lady Gaga, Kylie Jenner, and more

Mike Tyson TikTok
It’s Friday! Summer is almost here, and to get your weekend started we have a round-up of the best celebrity TikToks. From Mike Tyson in a bee costume to Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s quesitonable lip singing, enjoy the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.

1. Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria shows us her funny side.


2. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga plays with makeup.

 3. Bad bunny

Bad bunny falls on tops of fans for a video that has over 34 million views.

@badbunny

si tu me lo pides yo me porto bonito 😇

♬ original sound - Bad Bunny


4. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez jokes about her dating preferences.


5. Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson feels beautiful.

@miketyson

It’s none of your beeznus @Jimmy Kimmel Live

♬ original sound - Mike Tyson -

6. Kylie Jenner

Kylie and Kendall Jenner do their best to sing The Weeknd.



7. The Rock

Dwayne Johnson gets serenaded by his daughter.


@therock

Many of you know my pain (and joy)🤣🕷❤️ We act annoyed, but secretly, us daddy’s never want this kinda stuff to end 😉 I’ll sleep next year 💀😂#BringItOn

♬ original sound - The Rock


8. Shakira

Shakira dances Salsa with Nick Jonas


@shakira

Who else wants to see @nickjonas moves? 🕺🏻 #DancingWithMyself

♬ Chantaje (Versión Salsa) - Shakira,Maluma


9. Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson shows off her bikini body.



10. Tom Brady

Tom Brady does what commenters joked is an impersonation of Peyton Manning


@tombrady

The @shadowlioncreative guys told me if I put this camera on my head the footage would look “sick”. Now I see why they were laughing the whole session. The trust is broken 😂

♬ Oh Boy - Cam'Ron


