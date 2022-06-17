Pet of the week: Remembering Otto, the skateboarding dog from Peru

Pet owners will agree on the fact that their furry friends often become more than just pets, and end up becoming best friends or members of their family. This is the case with Otto, known for being the fastets dog on a skateboard, becoming a worldwide celebrity, since starting his journey in Lima, Peru.

His owners Luciana Viale and Robert Rickards dreamed of having a Bulldog as part of their family, after watching Tilman, another adorable Bulldog who had the title of fastest dog on a skateboard at the time, the couple decided to get a new puppy.

©Guinness World Records





The adventurous pup quickly showed his talent and was often spotted enjoying playing with their owners, from playing soccer, to surfing and skateboarding. And when Luciana noticed how fast he could go, she had the idea to attempt the human tunnel record.

Otto would later become a celebrity at just 4-year-old in 2015, going viral after “setting a record for the longest human tunnel travelled through by a skateboarding dog, gliding through the legs of 30 people,” as required by Guinness World Records.

The happy family celebrated the success of their pup, and went on to “raise awareness of responsible pet ownership and support organizations that promote adopting homeless animals.” Otto was also known for visiting children with cancer and putting a smile on people who admired his skateboarding talent.

©Guinness World Records





Sadly, in December 2019, his owners announced on his Facebook and Instagram page that he had “earned his wings” and was now “riding his skateboard to heaven.”

“Otto is our son, our love and best friend, his departure has left a hole in our hearts,” the statement reads, declaring that his legacy and social work will continue to be kept alive. “Thank you for all the magical adventures we spent together, and the love I received.”