Pet of the week: Meet Tinkerbelle, from rescue dog to celebrity influencer

We love inspiring stories, especially when they come with a happy ending and involve our furry friends. This time, our pet of the week is none other than the famous dog influencer Tinkerbelle, and while she is known for having a fabulous lifestyle, walking red carpets, being a trained model, actor, and even honored with an Emmy nomination in 2019, she also comes from very humble beginnings.

This adorable pup was abandoned at a local shelter in Long Island when she was 9 months, and after enduring terrible circumstances from her rough and abusive upbringing, it was quite difficult for Tinkerbelle to interact and to come in contact with humans.

Her owner Sam Carrell revealed that she was “scared and shivering” when they first met, however they had an instant connection and Tinkerbelle finally found a loving home.

But one week later her life would change forever, as she was catapulted to fame when Sam and Tinkerbelle ran into a talent agent who fell in love with her bubbly personality and charisma.

Ever since that moment Tinkerbelle has become a global sensation, with over 750,000 followers combined, she has walked the runway at New York Fashion Week, gaining notoriety after starring in hundres of commercials, and meeting Hollywood stars and iconic singers, including Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Halsey, and Ariana Grande.

Tinkerbelle is also an incredible entrepreneur, partnering with many brands, such as Disney, Pixar, Netflix, Universal Pictures, Amazon, and more. Apart from having received recognition as a Webby Award Honoree, and becoming one of the official pups of the empire state building.