New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Shakira, Miley Cyrus, TINI, and more

Get ready because it was an amazing week for new music! Shakira and Miley Cyrus have women everywhere ready to break up with their boyfriends, and there was some incredible collaborations like TAEYANG (of BIGBANG fame) with Jimin of BTS, and TINI, La Joaqui, and Steve Aoki. Get your weekend started by listening to the biggest releases.

1. Shakira || BZRP Music Sessions #53

Shakira broke the internet yesterday after the release of her new song with Argentine producer Bizarrap. The song garnered over 8 million streams on Spotify in just 16 hours. There’s no denying it’s about Piqué, she even found a way to say his and his new girlfriend Clara Chia Martin’s name. After its release, the soccer player took to Twitter, and his response is surprising

2. Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Miley Cyrus dropped “Flowers” hours after Shakira and the song is all about self-love, and knowing your worth. It comes with an incredible music video showing off Cyrus’ dance skills, workouts, and body. Many believe the song is about her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

3. TINI, La Joaqui, Steve Aoki - Muñecas

Actress, singer, and songwriter TINI teams up with Argentine urban artist La Joaqui and world-renowned DJ/producer Steve Aoki for “Muñecas.” The irresistible electronic cumbia track is a breath of fresh air, perfectly combining TINI’s vocal talent, La Joaqui’s lyricism, and Steve Aoki’s signature sound and extraordinary creative touch.

4. Fuego, Roy Woods, Polimá Westcoast - Luces

FUEGO continues to make waves on a national and international level with his unique music. From ambitious trap to gleaming electronic beats, the artist dives into high energy rhythms with “LUCES” alongside Roy Woods and Polima Westcoast. It perfectly showcases Fuego’s distinct and newfound electronic style with elements of hip-hop thanks to Woods. The Latin dance record also enlists Polimá WestCoast whose vocals added the perfect balance.