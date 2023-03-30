Shakira’s new selfie appears to send a message to Gerard Piqué’s girlfriend

Shakira has shared a new selfie with an interesting caption. Fans are convinced it’s a thinly coded message for Clara Chia Marti,Gerard Piqué’s girlfriend.

The photo is a selfie, showing her face with one half of it immersed in shadows. In the photo, she’s wearing a brown top with a black and furry bucket hat. She captioned the post with one word: “Chiaroscuro.”

Fans immediately drew conclusions, drawing reference to the lyrics of her song “Music Sessions #53,” where she sings, “She has the name of a good person, Clearly (”Clara”...mente) is not what it sounds like.” Most fans wrote their theories in Spanish, in the comments section.“Clearly, you love to make the world shake,” wrote someone. “Queen of dropping hints we all understand,” wrote someone else.

Despite the world’s love of gossip, the word “Chiaroscuro” has different meanings that aren’t related to the name Clara. The word comes from the Italian language and is mostly used in the context of art, referring to a painting or a photograph with a strong contrast between light and dark tones.

Over the past year, Shakira has been all about promoting her new music and breaking all sorts of streaming records. She was recently a guest at “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” where she and Bizarrap performed “Music Sessions #53” to the delight of the crowd.