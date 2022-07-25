Gerard Piqué got booed in a recent soccer match; fans began chanting ‘Shakira’ at the stadium

Gerard Piqué is emotionally going through a challenging situation, and soccer fans are taking advantage of it. The Spanish athlete recently got booed during a match in Las Vegas.
On Saturday night, when Barcelona played against Real Madrid at the Allegiant Stadium, around 60,000 U.S fans enjoyed European soccer and saw the best players in the game, including Shakira’s ex.
Although Piqué has been booed in the past, attendees focused on his personal life this time, and every time he touched the ball, Real Madrid fans booed him.
Piqué getting booed everytime he touches the ball. It's what you deserve for the rest of your life. @3gerardpique 🐀 pic.twitter.com/CQRkqMPsXo— Flies in the house (@fliesinthehouse) July 24, 2022
The crowd later proceeded to chant “Shakira” multiple times. The 35-year-old seemed unbothered and continued performing as usual.
Football fans yelling “Shakira Shakira” at Pique collection #shakirapic.twitter.com/WOOTeFUiR4— Shakira China (@china_shaki) July 24, 2022
The Colombian star has had a rough few months. Her dad, William Mebarak, after returning home from a severe fall he had in June, he had to go back to the hospital because he had not fully recovered.
Weeks ago, rumors of Shakira planning to move back to Miami began to spread. Spain’s national daily sports newspaper Marca reports a legal battle between Shakira and the Spanish soccer player.
Although the pair never tied the knot, Shakira and Piqué might bring their disagreements before a judge to decide their rights with their two sons, Milan and Sasha.
Allegedly the Barcelona Club athlete refused to allow Shakira to leave Spain with their kids and sign the necessary paperwork giving her permission.
The singer’s decision to leave Barcelona for a while comes after creepy messages were left right outside her family home. The local police haven’t been able to locate the person who vandalized the property.
As reported by the newspaper, the soccer player is worried that if his kids spend a lot of time away, it might hurt their relationship with their paternal grandparents, as they live next door to their home.