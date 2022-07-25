Gerard Piqué got booed in a recent soccer match; fans began chanting ‘Shakira’ at the stadium

Gerard Piqué is emotionally going through a challenging situation, and soccer fans are taking advantage of it. The Spanish athlete recently got booed during a match in Las Vegas.

On Saturday night, when Barcelona played against Real Madrid at the Allegiant Stadium, around 60,000 U.S fans enjoyed European soccer and saw the best players in the game, including Shakira’s ex.

Gerard Piqué #3 of Barcelona stands on the field during a preseason friendly match against Real Madrid at Allegiant Stadium on July 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 1-0.

Although Piqué has been booed in the past, attendees focused on his personal life this time, and every time he touched the ball, Real Madrid fans booed him.

Piqué getting booed everytime he touches the ball. It's what you deserve for the rest of your life. @3gerardpique 🐀 pic.twitter.com/CQRkqMPsXo — Flies in the house (@fliesinthehouse) July 24, 2022

The crowd later proceeded to chant “Shakira” multiple times. The 35-year-old seemed unbothered and continued performing as usual.