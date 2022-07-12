Shakira’s mom, Nidia Ripoll, wants her daughter and Gerard Piqué back together

Shakira and Gerard Piqué are no longer a couple, but the singer’s mom want them to rekindle their romance. Nidia Ripoll, which is in Barcelona dealing with her husband’s health and her daughter’s heartbreak, is staying strong so she can support her loved ones, including her grandchildren Milan and Sasha.

The Colombian star has had a rough few months. Her dad, William Mebarak, after returning home from a severe fall he had in June, he had to go back to the hospital because he had not fully recovered. According to Ripoll, they are taking it one step at a time. “There he is, improving day by day, thank God. Thanks to you for asking,” she told Europa Press, as reported by our sister magazine ¡Hola!.

Ripoll also said she isn’t sure when her husband will be able to return home. “I still don’t know... I think soon. This month, God willing, yes,” she said, keeping her faith up.

Shakira’s mom said she wants reconciliation between the footballer and the singer. As reported by the publication, when asked if she would like them to reconcile, the answer was clear: “Logical.”

“Shakira is fine, thank God,” revealed Nidia, adding that she found refuge in her children. Weeks ago, rumors of Shakira planning to move back to Miami spread; however, Ripoll says she is unaware. “I have no idea; I haven’t talked about it,” she assures.

However, Spanish media outlets assure that the Colombian singer and businesswoman is considering moving back to the United States. Spain’s national daily sports newspaper Marca reports a legal battle between Shakira and the Spanish soccer player.

Although the pair never tied the knot, Shakira and Piqué might bring their disagreements before a judge to decide their rights with their two sons. Allegedly the Barcelona Club athlete refused to allow Shakira to leave Spain with their kids and sign the necessary paperwork giving her permission.

The singer’s decision to leave Barcelona for a while comes after creepy messages were left right outside her family home. The local police haven’t been able to locate the person who vandalized the property.