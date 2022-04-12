Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are planning an expensive wedding; Jennifer Garner is among the guests

There’s no time to waste!Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are planning their wedding, and it will be expensive! Sources close to the couple revealed to HollywoodLife that the event will be detail-oriented even if they plan an intimate wedding.

“Ben and Jen want to have an elaborate and grand wedding, and no expenses will be spared,” the insider told the publication. “Even if they were to make it private, between their families and their children, it would be a huge wedding whether they wanted to or not.”

©GettyImages



Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of “Marry Me” on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

As reported by the outlet, the source noted that they don’t have a date; still, they both know the kind of ceremony they want. “They talked about it extensively then, and nothing has really changed [since they were engaged the first time] except that they both now have to add more people to their guest list now because they did not have children then,” the source said.

The person informed that Lopez and Affleck would like to include their kids in the wedding parties because they are “becoming like family now.” To make things even more interesting, the singer and the actor want Ben’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, to be among the guests.

“She is a part of Ben’s family, and there is no reason why she wouldn’t be invited,” the source shared. “Whether or not she will go is up to her. She has gotten rather close with J.Lo, and the two of them are on speaking terms for sure. They know that this is important to their children.”

“Jennifer Garner and Ben have been broken up for a very long time, and there is no reason whatsoever that she would be upset about this,” the person said. “She is happy if he is sober and he is doing well, both of which he is and both of which are of utmost importance to JLo. The two women have respect for each other as mothers and as individuals. They are on speaking terms and have had numerous talks. They know that they are going to be a part of each other’s families for life through this marriage.”