Jennifer Lopez details Ben Affleck’s bubble bath proposal: ‘Tears were coming down my face’

Jennifer Lopez is sharing her excitement following her engagement announcement with Ben Affleck! The Hollywood star has revealed more details about the proposal, explaining that it was totally unexpected.

“I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again,” Jennifer said.

The ‘Marry Me’ star detailed how it all took place, writing about the good news on her latest installment of her newsletter, starting with, “Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true?“

She also revealed that the proposal happened on Saturday night while at her “favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath)” describing Ben as her “beautiful love” and explaining that he “got on one knee and proposed.”

Jennifer continued, “I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said, ‘YES of course that’s a YES.’”

The actor proposed with a stunning ring, which has two small diamonds on each side, and a large green diamond in the middle, with a more intricate design, in contrast to the 6.1-carat, $1.2 million pink diamond ring from her first proposal with Ben.

She also said that the ring happens to be her “lucky color” and concluded by admitting she feels “so incredibly happy and whole,” adding, “tears were coming down my face.”