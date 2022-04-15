Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s astrological read: What do the stars say about their future?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might have the wedding of the year but do they have a future as husband and wife? Astrologer Lisa Stardust revealed to SHAPE that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s second engagement isn’t a surprise to those looking deeper at their astrology.

“Their astrology charts not only mirror each other but show a couple who have mutual respect and love for each other,” Stardust told the publication. “In a world full of people, JLo and Affleck will always unite, laugh, and share dreams. It’s no wonder why they kept in touch throughout the years before their reunion — their birth charts long to be in contact.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen on September 25, 2021 in New York City.

According to Stardust, the couple have a Leo Sun and a Scorpio moon; therefore, they “have next-level chemistry and are soulmates,” adding that “their reunion was destined and their “engagement was auspiciously timed.”

“To sum everything up, according to the stars, they’re a perfect match.”

“Both of them seem to be older and wiser than they were the first time they got engaged. But, if you were to answer this question based solely on astrology, the answer is a definite yes,” the expert assures, referring to if they will last. “The stars say these two individuals will always seek each other out and that they have a genuine love that will blossom throughout time. And, it will evolve in the next lifetime towards something even greater, as they are soulmates. There really is nothing more amazing and genuine than two Leos in love.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance, engaged again, and now are planning their wedding. As HOLA! USA previously reported, the 52-year-old singer, actress, and businesswoman sparked engagement rumors after being photographed wearing a large diamond ring on her left hand while shopping with her 14-year-old daughter Emme.

The following day, Lopez released a video on her On the JLo website confirming the exciting news. Lopez revealed in her newsletter that green is her “lucky color” and that every time she has green on, good things follow.

“I always say the color green is my lucky color,” Lopez said. “I’ve realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green.”

Sources close to the couple revealed to HollywoodLife that the event will be detail-oriented even if they plan an intimate wedding. “Ben and Jen want to have an elaborate and grand wedding, and no expenses will be spared,” the insider told the publication. “Even if they were to make it private, between their families and their children, it would be a huge wedding whether they wanted to or not.”