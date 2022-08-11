New neighbors? Lamar Odom spotted house hunting in Khloé Kardashian’s gated community

Khloé Kardashian might be running into her ex Lamar Odom more because the athlete was spotted house hunting in her Hidden Hills gated community. According to Page Six, he was seen Monday touring a property worth around $7 million.

Odom seemingly wanted the opinion of those close to him. In photos published by the outlet, the 42 years could be seen with his realtor, Tyson Flynn, his managers Gina Rodriguez and Anthony Kotzev, Harlem Globetrotters star Tavorris Bell and his trainer, Arden Banks.



The former NBA player’s outing comes after he told the paparazzi his ex-wife could have “hollered” at him instead of Tristan Thompson if she wanted to have another baby.

While Odom is allowed to live wherever he wants, and might not even have the Kardashian in mind, it would be interesting. He would be following suit with Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West, who infamously bought the property adjacent to their massive $20 million estate in the same Hidden Hills community for $2,925,000.

Ye purchased the property in December in hopes of being closer to his kids, and was also still trying to reconcile with Kim at the time. The house was expected to be gutted and completely remodeled, but in April, TMZ reported there was no evidence of changes being made to the house.