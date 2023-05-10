Meghan and Harry have hired Kim Kardashian’s bodyguard

Meghan Markle is increasing her security measures. Over the past weekend, while Prince Harry was in England attending King Charles’ Coronation, Markle was spotted on a hike and was accompanied by Kim Kardashian’s former bodyguard.

©GrosbyGroup



Markle while out on a hike

Photos show Markle on her hike, wearing a black outfit that she accesorized with a hat, some sunglasses, and a jacket tied around her waist. The Daily Mail reports that the man that’s behind her has worked with Kardashian over the past, and is one of the top men in the personal security business. People that work in these fields can charge as much as $1,800 a day.

That weekend, Prince Harry was photographed at his father’s coronation, even if he made his entrance alongside more distant members of the royal family. He rushed back home to California after the ceremony concluded, attending his son’s fourth “lowkey” birthday celebration. The Daily Mail reports that following the coronation, King Charles raised a glass to his grandchildren and to those “that weren’t there.” A source claims he wished his grandson a happy birthday “wherever he was.”

©GettyImages



Prnce Harry at the coronation

Vanity Fair reports that Harry’s quick visit included a stop by Buckingham Palace, where he slipped “in and out of the monarchy’s headquarters briefly without seeing the royal family.” Per a family friend, his brief stop by the UK left his family “wondering why Harry bothered to come at all.”

“To be honest there wasn’t much talk of Harry at all. The focus was very much on the occasion,” said a source. Harry’s visit marked the first time he stopped by the country following the release of his memoir, “Spare,” where he detailed some of the problem he’s faced with his family over the course of his life.