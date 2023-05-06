Prince Harry joins royal family at King Charles’ coronation

King Charles III had both of his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, present for his big day. ﻿The coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday marked the first time the Duke of Sussex has appeared in public with members of the royal family since the release of his memoir Spare.

The King’s youngest child, who lives in California, flew in for the historic occasion. Page Six confirmed on Friday that the Duke landed in London the day before his father’s coronation. Harry is said to have taken a commercial flight to the UK.

Prince Harry arrived at Westminster Abbey with a smile alongside his cousins, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Buckingham Palace confirmed in April that Harry would attend the coronation service without his wife, Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex stayed in California with their two kids, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie.

The date of the coronation service coincided with Archie’s fourth birthday. Meghan and Harry’s son turned four on Saturday, May 6.

A source previously told Page Six that the Duke would return to California two hours after his father’s coronation. “Harry’s going to make every effort to get back in time for Archie’s birthday,” the outlet’s insider said.

While Prince Harry did not have an official role at the coronation, his older brother, Prince William, assisted in dressing their father in the Robe Royal. The Prince of Wales also pledged his loyalty to the King during “The Homage of Royal Blood.” The heir to the throne said, “I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God.”