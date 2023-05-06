Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
King Charles and Queen Camilla have been crowned as sovereigns of England. Following the Coronation and the Royal Procession, the Royal Family stepped out on the balcony of Buckingham Palace and waved at thousands of onlookers. One notable absence was Prince Harry, who attended his father’s coronation and was rumored to have quickly departed the event.
