It’s coronation day! Less than a year after acceding to the throne, King Charles III was crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey. The historic day began with “The King’s Procession” from Buckingham Palace to the Abbey, which has served as the setting for every coronation since 1066.

Ahead of the coronation, Buckingham Palace said that the service would “reflect the Monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”

His Majesty was crowned on May 6 with St. Edward’s Crown, while Queen Camilla used Queen Mary’s Crown—marking the first time in recent history that an existing crown has been re-used for the coronation of a consort.

Following the ceremony on Saturday, King Charles and Queen Camilla returned to Buckingham Palace in “The Coronation Procession,” which included members of the royal family, as well as Armed Forces from across the Commonwealth and the British Overseas Territories, in addition to all Services of the Armed Forces of the United Kingdom. The day’s ceremonial events concluded with an appearance from Their Majesties and royal family members.

