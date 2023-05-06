Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Queen Camilla looked impeccable at the awaited crowning of King Charles III. The historic day took place at London’s Westminster Abbey, hosting dozens of members of the royal family, and over 100 chiefs of state. Queen Camilla wore a white attire designed by Bruce Oldfied, with details in silver and gold.
RELATED:
King Charles’ Coronation: Live updates & what you should know about the historic moment
From Queen Letizia to Princess Charlene! See which royals attended King Charles’ coronation
Guests at the coronation of King Charles III [Updating Photos]
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!