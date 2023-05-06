King Charles’ Coronation: Live updates & what you should know about the historic moment

King Charles’ coronation is finally here. The ceremony is the first in 70 years, and it’s one that has been in its planning stages for decades.

King Charles’ coronation is a historic event that will be watched by millions of people, whether they’re located in the United Kingdom or they’re tuning in from their TV screens from locations all over the world.

When and where is it?

Westminster Abbey

King Charles coronation is occurring today, starting at 5 am ET. It will take place in Westminster Abbey, where previous coronations have occurred over the course of 900 years. The first documented coronation was that of William the Conqueror, on December 25th of 1066.

Festivities are expected over the course of the weekend and into Monday, which is a public holiday in the UK.

Social media reactions

Congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their Coronation. The enduring friendship between the U.S. and the U.K. is a source of strength for both our peoples.



I am proud the First Lady is representing the United States for this historic occasion. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 6, 2023

People from all over the world are tuning in to the King’s Coronation, hoping to witness a piece of history.

The UK has been experiencing great movement as people from all over the world have made their way to London.

Guest arrivals

Prince Harry at his father’s coronation

Various monarchs and celebrities will be attending the coronation, including Prince Harry. His wife, Meghan Markle, has shared that she’ll be staying at home in California alongside their children.

Prince Harry’s arrival made his diminished status as a royal clear. He entered alongside his cousins, nieces and nephews. Senior royals will have more ceremonial entrances.

Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie and Katy Perry are slated to perform in the celebration and were spotted in the church pews.

Finnegan and Jill Biden

Dr. Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden were spotted at Westminster Abbey. While Jill wore an all blue Ralph Lauren outfit, Finnegan wore a yellow dress with a matching coat. They wore these colors to show their support for the Ukraine.

Dr. Jill Biden becomes the first First Lady to attend a British monarch’s coronation.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla

King Charles and Queen Camilla were photographed on coronation day, wearing the appropriate regalia and aboard the Queen’s Gold State Coach.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain

The Spanish monarchs are also in attendance. King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain were photographed in London.

Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau were photographed in attendance. He is wearing a suit and she is wearing a pink dress and matching hat.

First Lady Olena Zelenska and the Prime Minister of Ukraine

The First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska was in attendance at the coronation. She was accompanied by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.

The Coronation

King Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to wear various outfits over the course of the coronation. For the opening moments of the ceremony, they’re wearing robes of the state.

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton entered the church after the King. Their son, Prince George, is one of the King’s pageboys and entered the building carrying one end of the King’s robe.

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arrived at Westminster Abbey holding hands. Charlotte and her mother wore a matching crowns.

The anointing is the most mysterious and emblematic part of the Crowning ceremony. King Charles and Queen Camilla are being anointed with holy oil harvested from the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem. The silver coronation spoon used by the Archbiship belongs to the year 1349.

King Charles at his coronation

The anointing is carried out behind a privacy screen, meant to be witnessed between God and the sovereign.

King Charles is crowned with St. Edwards Crown

King Charles is crowned with St. Edwards Crown, made in the year 1611. He is dressed with the imperial robe and stole.

Queen Camila was crowned after Charles

Queen Camilla is crowned with Queen Mary’s Crown. The lavish item was designed by the royal jeweler Garrard in 1911.

