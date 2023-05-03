This Saturday is King Charles’ III coronation, an event that has been discussed ad nauseam. Aside from providing the world with an opulent display of the monarchy, it marks the first time in decades that the British government crowns a new monarch. Everything about the ceremony will be steeped in history, including the clothes that King Charles will wear.

Scroll down to have a look at some of the items that King Charles III will wear, including some of their history and significance: