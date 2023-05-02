Queen Camilla to wear late mother-in-law’s robe at coronation

A robe that was originally made for Queen Elizabeth will be worn by her daughter-in-law Queen Camilla at her and King Charles III’s﻿ coronation. Their Majesties will both wear two different sets of robes during the service on May 6: Robes of State, which are worn on arrival at Westminster Abbey, and Robes of Estate, which are worn on departure.

Camilla’s Robe of State was made for Queen Elizabeth in 1953. Like his mother’s robe, King Charles’ Robe of State is made of crimson velvet. The robe was worn by Charles’ grandfather King George VI at his 1937 coronation﻿.

Charles will also wear the Robe of Estate—made of purple silk velvet embroidered in gold—that King George VI wore in 1937. Meanwhile, Camilla’s Robe of Estate was designed and hand embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework. According to Buckingham Palace, “The Royal School of Needlework’s design of the train draws on the themes of nature and the environment, featuring the national emblems of the United Kingdom, as well as paying tribute to His Majesty The King.”

The robe is said to reflect “Their Majesties’ affection for the natural world.” Camilla’s Robe of Estate features insects, including bees and a beetle, as well as plants like Lily of the Valley, which was in her wedding bouquet and was a favorite flower of Queen Elizabeth, and Delphinium, which is one of Charles’ favorite flowers and the birth flower of July.

The crown being used for the coronation of Queen Camilla will also pay tribute to her mother-in-law. The palace announced back in February that Queen Mary’s Crown, chosen by Camilla, was going to be reset with diamonds that “were part of Queen Elizabeth II’s personal jewellery collection for many years and were often worn by Her late Majesty as brooches.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6. Her Majesty’s three grandsons, Gus Lopes, Louis Lopes and Freddy Parker Bowles, as well as her great-nephew Arthur Elliot will serve as the Queen’s Pages of Honour during the service.