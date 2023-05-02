What is Tom Cruise’s role at coronation event?

King Charles III’s coronation concert will feature Tom Cruise! The Top Gun actor as well as Dame Joan Collins, Winnie the Pooh and Sir Tom Jones are among stars who will be appearing “in a series of pre-recorded sketches and segments revealing little-known facts about The King,” according to the BBC.

The Sun reported back in February that Tom had been invited to the King’s coronation. “Tom has been invited to King Charles’ Coronation and there is no way he would have ever turned it down,” a source told The Sun at the time. “It is a hugely prestigious event and Tom is a real royalist — plus he is now close with Prince William and Kate. Tom has told film bosses to shut down the production on Mission: Impossible over the Coronation weekend to make sure he can attend.”

©Getty Images



The coronation concert on May 7 will feature Tom Cruise

“It shocked some people on the film, as Tom is so dedicated to his craft and would never ­normally deviate from his intense production schedules,” the source added. “But something as important — and grand — as King Charles’s Coronation is something he would not want to miss out on. It is a huge thing for Tom to be invited and he is honoured.”

The coronation concert featuring Tom is taking place on the grounds of Windsor Castle the day after King Charles and Queen Camilla are crowned at Westminster Abbey. The lineup of performers includes Take That, Lionel Richie,Katy Perryand Andrea Bocelli. The BBC has said that the concert on May 7 “will celebrate a new chapter in the nation’s history, with themes of love, respect and optimism, celebrating the four nations, their communities and the Commonwealth.”