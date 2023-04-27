Katy Perry reveals she will stay at Windsor Castle: ‘This is wild’

A teenage dream come true?! Katy Perry, who will be hitting the stage at King Charles’ coronation concert﻿, is looking forward to staying at an actual castle. “They said I was allowed to stay at Windsor Castle, which I’m really excited for,” the “Firework” singer revealed to Extra, adding, “I’m really excited. I might be posting a lot because I’m gonna be in a castle for real. This is wild.”

The pop star also recalled getting her invitation, which she described as “very regal.” Katy said, “I was so grateful to get the honor because, actually I’m an ambassador to one of his foundations for the British Asian Trust, which primarily focuses on ending child trafficking, which is a huge issue of our time that people don’t talk enough about and it just aligned with all my values.”

©Getty Images



Katy Perry revealed that she is allowed to stay at Windsor Castle

The lineup for the coronation concert also includes Lionel Richie, who recently told Extra that his performance is “a royal secret.” “And I must keep it as quiet as much as possible,” the Grammy winner said. “They told me, ‘Don’t reveal.’ But I would tell everybody if I [could]. I’m trying my best to contain myself, but it’s going to be, it’s going to be one in a million times in history to be a part of something like this.”

The concert is taking place on the grounds of Windsor Castle the day after King Charles is crowned at Westminster Abbey. Buckingham Palace has said that the concert on May 7 will “bring global music icons and contemporary stars together in celebration of the historic occasion.”