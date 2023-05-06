King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation was a royal affair! Royals from around the world flocked to London for the historic event at Westminster Abbey. King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain and Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco were among the guests at the service on May 6.

The Telegraph reported back in March that members of foreign royal families were “expected to be invited to the ceremony in an historic break with tradition.” Per The Telegraph, “Convention dating back centuries stated that a coronation should be a sacred ceremony between a monarch and their people in the presence of God,” but King Charles was “set to do away with the tradition and invite his counterparts from around the world.”

From Queen Maxima of the Netherlands to Queen Rania of Jordan and more, see which royals attended the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.