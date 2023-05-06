Today history was made with the long-awaited Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the illustrious Westminster Abbey. The monumental moments of the regal ceremony, reminiscent of the grandeur witnessed in Britain over half a century ago, showcased the anointing of King Charles with sacred oil and the majestic St Edward’s Crown, which was gracefully bestowed upon his head.

This coronation signifies the dawning of a new era for the British monarchy. It represents a profound personal fulfillment for King Charles, who has patiently awaited his destiny for over seventy years.

Here are the photos that captured this significant moment in British history.