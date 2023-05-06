Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Today history was made with the long-awaited Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the illustrious Westminster Abbey. The monumental moments of the regal ceremony, reminiscent of the grandeur witnessed in Britain over half a century ago, showcased the anointing of King Charles with sacred oil and the majestic St Edward’s Crown, which was gracefully bestowed upon his head.
King Charles III crowned as King of England
This coronation signifies the dawning of a new era for the British monarchy. It represents a profound personal fulfillment for King Charles, who has patiently awaited his destiny for over seventy years.
Here are the photos that captured this significant moment in British history.
