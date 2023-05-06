King Charles III crowned as King of England

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were crowned as sovereigns of the United Kingdom today. The ceremony kicked off at 5am ET, and was a 90 minute affair described as relatively informal by royal standards.

©GettyImages



Prince William and Kate Middleton

Westminster Abbey was attended by the royal family, various heads of state and all manner of celebrities. Among the church pews were Prince William, Prince Harry, the Prime Ministers of various countries, First Lady Jill Biden, and more.

The Archbishop of Canterbury officiated the ceremony and provided churchgoers with a sermon that had a focus on service. It was a theme that was echoed by Charles himself. “I come not to be served, but to serve,” said Charles at the start of the service.

©GettyImages



King Charles and Queen Camilla

King Charles became King following the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth this last September. She ruled for 70 years, becoming the longest ruling British monarch. Charles’ coronation cements his rule as King, and is a moment that has been awaited for decades.