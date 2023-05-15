Ivanka Trump tributes late Ivana Trump on Mother’s Day

Ivanka Trump thought about her late mother Ivana Trump this Mother’s Day. She shared a tribute on Instagram, writing about some of the important moments they shared together while sending love to mothers all over the world.

The post is made up of various photos, including some of her mother modeling and skiing, the sport she dedicated a significant portion of her life to. The post also contained photos of Ivana herself as a child with her mother. She also included some photos of her children: Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore.

“On the first Mother’s Day following my mother’s passing, I hold space for the beautiful memories of my mom while cherishing the privilege of being a mother to my three amazing kids: Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore,” wrote Ivanka. “Sending so much love to all you superhuman mamas out there! Happy Mother’s Day!” Various people dropped their own memories of Ivana in the comments, wishing Ivanka a happy Mother’s Day. “We miss Ivana so much and speak about her often. She was very proud of you and your family. Happy Mothers Day,” wrote the designer Dennis Basso.

Ivana Trump died on June of last year, prompting various opportunities over the past year for Ivanka to reminisce about her and their relationship. "Today would have been my mom's 74th birthday," wrote Ivanka on February of this year. "She was the funniest, smartest and most glamorous woman I knew. She lived each minute of her life to the absolute fullest. I miss the joy she brought into our lives and into the lives of so many."

The post shows Ivanka’s mother in various locations and settings, including some family photos that show her parents Ivana and Donald, and her brothers, Eric and Donald Jr.