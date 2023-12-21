Cindy Crawford reflects on meeting Princess Diana after making a cameo in ‘The Crown’: See the photo

Cindy Crawford is looking back at a special moment in her modeling career. The iconic supermodel shared her thoughts after watching part 2 of season 6 of The Crown, where she makes a cameo in episode 5. The Netflix drama shows a photo of Crawford, as well as Naomi Campbell and Claudia Schiffer, in Prince William’s dorm room.

“A little cameo on [The Crown],“ Crawford wrote on Instagram Stories, also sharing some details about her visit to Kensington Palace, where she met Princess Diana. ”I still vividly remember visiting Kensington Palace to meet Diana and a teenage William (who had just discovered the “Super Models”).”

This is not the first time the supermodel opened up about her time meeting Princess Diana, as she previously wrote a lengthy message, showing her admiration for the beloved royal. “Remembering this inspiring woman today. This photo was taken at Kensington Palace. Princess Diana had somehow got the number to my office and called herself to ask for me,” she wrote in 2017.

“My assistant was in shock! We finally connected and she asked if the next time I was in London I would come by for tea — I think Prince William was just starting to notice models and she thought it would be a cute surprise for him and Prince Harry,” she explained.

“I was nervous and didn’t know what to wear, but remember as soon as she came into the room and we started talking, it was like talking to a girlfriend. She was a class act and showed us all what a modern day princess should be.”

Crawford reflected on the moment during a conversation with Naomi Campbell on YouTube. “I think he was 16 when I met him,” she said. “I don’t remember but look, I was blushing. I was so intimidated meeting Princess Diana and being at Kensington Palace and just how completely down-to-earth she was because there’s so much protocol, I guess, and not being English, I don’t understand some of it.”