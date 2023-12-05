Princess Diana’s twin nieces look stunning in silver ‘Renaissance’ inspired ensembles

Disco-inspired outfits continue to make an appearance, especially after Beyoncé’s concert tour and film ‘Renaissance,’ with many of our favorite celebrities and A-list stars following the trend, including Amal Clooney and Eva Longoria. Now Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer are showing off their stunning silver ensembles at the 2023 British Fashion Awards.

Princess Diana’s twins attended the exclusive event on Monday evening in London, posing for the cameras on the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall. The pair wore different silver ensembles, designed by Gyunel Couture.

Amelia decided to wear a strapless, floor-length dress, featuring a sweetheart neckline. She paired the look with red gemstone jewelry, including a set of small earrings and a statement necklace. Meanwhile, Eliza wore a strapless, knee-length dress, which featured silver feathers along the bottom hem. She completed the look with silver heels and small diamond hoop earrings.

Amelia styled her hair in a slicked-back ponytail, while Eliza went for an up-do. The pair rocked a soft glam makeup look, adding silver eyeshadow and a soft pink lip. This is not the first time the twins step out in similar ensembles, complementing each other’s outfits but putting a different twist.

The two famous siblings are also known for their love for fashion, as they are always having fun with their outfits and attending runway shows. Most recently, the pair were featured in Vogue Australia, showing their uniqueness and glamour, ahead of their visit to Australia for the Melbourne Cup Carnival.