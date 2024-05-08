Ricky Martin weighs in on possible season 2 of ‘Palm Royale’

“Palm Royale” concluded its first season on May 8th. The TV series follows Maxine Simmons (Kristen Wiig), a pageant queen that climbs the social ladder of Palm Beach in the late ‘60s. The series has rapidly acquired plenty of fans, who love the humor, the characters, and more, prompting many to wonder if there will be a second season.

Ricky Martin, who stars in the series as Robert Diaz, shared his spoiler free opinion regarding a possible second season.

©GettyImages



Ricky Martin and Kristen Wiig

Martin spoke about his character and the show in an interview with Decider. “Regardless of what happens to my character, I think the audience needs to have another season because it’s so rich,” he said. Without revealing any spoilers, Martin teased many of the things that could happen if the show were to continue for more seasons.

“The cliffhanger is insane,” he said, delving into some spoiler territory, so read on carefully. “And the idea that Kristen Wiig’s character can confront Leslie Bibb’s character eventually and Kaia Gerber’s character in all this, and the fact that Carol Burnett’s character is alive and kicking with the power of a matriarch is just amazing,” he said. “I’m just hoping for many more seasons to come.”

Will there be a season 2?

As of this writing, there have been no official updates on whether or not there will be a second season of the series. Still, that’s no cause for fan alarm. Nowadays, streamers like Netflix and Apple TV+, which hosts “Palm Royale,” usually wait some time until the season is over before announcing future developments.