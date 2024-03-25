WATCH: Ricky Martin and Kristen Wiig in Carmen Miranda’s iconic look in exclusive ‘Palm Royale’ clip

Ricky Martin is making his acting comeback in “Palm Royale,” now streaming on Apple TV. The series, produced and starring Kristen Wiig, follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig), a woman who tries to break into Palm Royale’s elite. Martin plays Robert Diaz, a bartender and caretaker who lives in the pool house.

The first three episodes are now streaming on Apple TV, with new episodes premiering on a weekly basis on Wednesdays. In an exclusive clip that’s a part of episode four, titled “Maxine Rolls the Dice,” Wiig is seen dancing through a room with an outfit reminiscent of Carmen Miranda, the Brazilian performer known for her colorful outfits and incredible headwear.

The video shows Wiig seemingly getting swept up in the dance, framed by women wearing matching outfits. She struggles through the dance moves and is trying her best to fit in. At the same time, Martin’s character appears onscreen, joining in on the action, and asking one of the women to dance.

More about ‘Palm Royale’

“Palm Royale” is based on the novel “Mr. and Mrs. American Pie,” and is set in 1969. It stars an all-star cast that includes Wiig, Martin, Josh Lucas, Allison Janney, Julia Duffy, and Kaia Gerber.

“At the end of the day, this story talks about a lot of people who have secrets,” said Martin in an interview with the Spanish-language program “Despierta America.” “This series helped me in a lot of ways, it was like going to therapy. Everytime I entered the studio it was a way of letting things go and getting in contact with my emotions while allowing things to happen as they should.”