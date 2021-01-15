On January 15, the United States celebrates National Hat Day. A national holiday to highlight the importance of this accessory. Whether you are a fedora person, a cap user, or love to impress others by using cloche, derby, or sunhats, we all wear them for multiple reasons, including fashion, ceremonial or religious reasons.

Hats have been used for centuries, and society has given them different meanings. In the Middle Ages, hats were synonymous with social status, while in the military, they are used to indicate branch of service, rank, and nationality.

How to observe National Hat Day

Observing National Hat Day is as simple as wearing your favorite hat on January 15.

Types of hats

Exist dozens of different types of hats; however, there are a few styles that, thanks to tv shows like The Queen’s Gambit and Emily in Paris, are making a huge comeback. According to America’s top hat seller Tenth Street Hats, lead actresses Lily Collins and Anya Taylor Joy’s hat trends are drastically shifting back to styles we saw in the Roaring Twenties, and 50s, and 60s.

Find below a list of a few of the most popular hats nowadays.