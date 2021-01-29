Peach representing the buttocks©Charles Deluvio on Unsplash
Clear skin

Skincare for your cheeks: How to fight butt acne

Ever thought about skincare for your bottom? Find here everything you need to know.

By Shirley Gomez

Ever thought about skincare for your bottom? Did you know that tight-fitting clothes and sitting for long periods can trap sweat and bacteria, causing butt acne? Having acne-like bumps on the buttocks is more common than you probably imagine. At some point, almost everyone will have to deal with folliculitis, an inflammation of hair follicles caused by bacteria, yeast, fungus, blockage, or irritation of hair follicles.

Fighting butt acne is very easy, and thankfully, there are also easy ways to prevent it, for example:

Showering immediately after working out or swimming

Woman taking a shower©The Creative Exchange on Unsplash
Take a shower immediately after working out or swimming.

Showering as soon after you are done with your workout, and using a shower gel with salicylic acid would help you eliminate the excess oil we accumulate in our skin.

Using a clay mask to clean out pores

Pink Kaolin Clay, Cheeky Skincare’s Pink Clay Booty Mask©Cheeky Skincare
Pink Kaolin Clay, Cheeky Skincare’s Pink Clay Booty Mask

Using a mask such as Pink Kaolin Clay, Cheeky Skincare’s Pink Clay Booty Mask will help you clear up acne, detoxify, and hydrate your bootie. The mask will leave your buttocks feeling soft, supple, and blemish-free.

Applying an antibacterial such as coconut oil

Coconut oil©Tijana Drndarski on Unsplash
Coconut antibacterial properties will help you fight butt acne.

Yes! The fatty acids of coconut oil contain antimicrobial properties; these promote skin health and protect it against harmful microorganisms.

Reducing inflammation with natural treatments such as Old Man Weed

Skincare products with Old Man Weed.©griffin+row
Skincare products with Old Man Weed.

The Old Man Weed is a scented species of flowering plant known and used for its medicinal properties. This endemic Australian perennial herb releases essential oils absorbed into the skin when the plants are in contact with the skin and its body heat. griffin+row offers a starter kit that targets skin aging and butt acne.

Applying a natural moisturizer such as Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera©FOODISM360 on Unsplash
Apply a natural moisturizer such as Aloe Vera

The aloe vera has more active constituents than you might imagine. This succulent plant, native to North Africa, Southern Europe, and the Canary Islands, contains vitamins A (beta-carotene), C, and E — which are antioxidants. Vitamin B12, folic acid, and choline, also enzymes, minerals, sugars, lignin, saponins, salicylic acids, and amino acids.

