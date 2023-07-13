Prince and Princess expecting baby: See the pregnancy announcement

Luxembourg’s royal family is growing—again! Princess Claire and Prince Felix are expecting their third child together. The happy news was revealed by the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg on July 13.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Grand Duke and The Grand Duchess of Luxembourg are very pleased to announce that Prince Félix and Princess Claire are expecting Their third child,” the Grand Ducal Court said in a statement. “Both families join in their children’s joy.”

A photo of the couple sitting on a bench with their son Prince Liam and daughter Princess Amalia accompanied the announcement. The image was shared by Château les Crostes last month to commemorate Felix’s birthday.

Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa’s son has been married to Claire, whom he met at boarding school in Switzerland, since 2013. Ahead of their royal wedding, Felix told the Luxemburger Wort, “Over the following years a strong friendship developed and has become the basis for our love.” The couple will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary in September.

Claire and Felix became parents in 2014 with the birth of their daughter Princess Amalia. Their second child,Prince Liam, was born in 2016.

Luxembourg’s royal family welcomed a new royal baby earlier this year. Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie’s second child, Prince François Henri Luis Marie Guillaume, was born in March.